Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 314,100 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,620,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.20% of Campbell Soup worth $173,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Price Performance

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

