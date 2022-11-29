Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 867,999 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of Baidu worth $190,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 134.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 12.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,814,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $52,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Baidu from $184.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

BIDU stock opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.75 and its 200-day moving average is $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $171.87.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

