Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,502,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 746,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.46% of Simon Property Group worth $142,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,379,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 110.9% during the first quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 4,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG stock opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $165.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

