Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $128.76 Million Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.98% of CorVel worth $128,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the second quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the first quarter worth $45,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the second quarter worth $55,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $150.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.74. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $129.19 and a 52-week high of $213.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 443,420 shares in the company, valued at $70,060,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $130,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,600. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

