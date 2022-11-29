Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $154.62 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,106,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.68% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $154,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $54,912,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,339,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 292,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 262,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,756,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 12,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $424,519.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,829. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,735 shares of company stock worth $1,146,671. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

