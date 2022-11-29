Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,311,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,240,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $123,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in B2Gold by 13.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 11.1% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in B2Gold by 33.2% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 17,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 3.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTG shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

BTG opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $392.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

