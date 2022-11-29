Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 12,900 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of WEC Energy Group worth $131,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 326,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,569,000 after buying an additional 34,331 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 260,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.45.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

