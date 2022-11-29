Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 193,600 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,925,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $162,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 63.3% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9.8% in the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at about $7,575,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 155,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 16.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 118,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $3,599,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,710,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.15. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

