Render Token (RNDR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15.55 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002918 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $122.21 million and approximately $15.55 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.37 or 0.07660995 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00484006 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.99 or 0.29439516 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

