Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) Declares Dividend of GBX 11.33

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.33 ($0.14) per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Renew’s previous dividend of $5.67. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RNWH stock opened at GBX 686.72 ($8.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 613.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 657.67. Renew has a 12-month low of GBX 550 ($6.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 874 ($10.46). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The company has a market cap of £541.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,488.64.

In related news, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 664 ($7.94) per share, with a total value of £26,560 ($31,774.14). In other Renew news, insider David Brown acquired 5,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.10) per share, for a total transaction of £39,794.06 ($47,606.24). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 664 ($7.94) per share, with a total value of £26,560 ($31,774.14). Insiders purchased 13,270 shares of company stock worth $8,633,294 in the last ninety days.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

