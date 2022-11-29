Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Down 86.5% in November

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the October 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on REPYY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Repsol from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Repsol from €14.00 ($14.43) to €15.00 ($15.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repsol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Repsol Trading Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS REPYY traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $14.76. 63,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,028. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Repsol will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

