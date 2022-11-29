Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 29th (AAFRF, BOLSY, FSM, GEO, LMP, LNSPF, LPG, NVCR, OSPN, RTOXF)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, November 29th:

Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 185 ($2.21) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 200 ($2.39).

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $89.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $74.00.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

