Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,478 shares of company stock worth $13,378,914 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $12,896,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.