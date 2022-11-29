Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC) Short Interest Down 44.1% in November

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the October 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revelstone Capital Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCAC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,203,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,003,000.

Get Revelstone Capital Acquisition alerts:

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of RCAC stock remained flat at $9.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,185. Revelstone Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.