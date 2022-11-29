RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

RFIL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 million, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $8.71.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RF Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

