Rinkey Investments Has $442,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Rinkey Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Rinkey Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 118,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.47. 28,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,306. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $63.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00.

