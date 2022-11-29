Rinkey Investments Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rinkey Investments lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,184 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.99. 182,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,476,537. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average of $162.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

