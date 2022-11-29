Rinkey Investments Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Rinkey Investments boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises 4.7% of Rinkey Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 43,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 299,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,808. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $31.73.

