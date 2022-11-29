Rinkey Investments Sells 11,852 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Rinkey Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,852 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Rinkey Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,923,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,428,000 after buying an additional 16,225,913 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 41,139.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,121,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,464,000 after buying an additional 13,089,700 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 279.9% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,764,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,971,000 after buying an additional 5,721,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,867,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.79. 89,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,944,196. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $21.33.

