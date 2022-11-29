Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.41 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $20,512.99 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,471.17 or 0.99971456 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010429 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00041125 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021960 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00240969 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, "Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00272715 USD and is down -6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $33,674.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/."

