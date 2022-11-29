RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 14.2% Higher

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares traded up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.22. 451,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 16,238,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

RLX Technology Stock Up 13.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $333.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of RLX Technology

About RLX Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in RLX Technology by 141.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in RLX Technology by 175.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 30,125 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in RLX Technology by 56.5% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 56,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

See Also

