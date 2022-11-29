RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 14.2% Higher

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares traded up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.22. 451,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 16,238,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
RLX Technology Stock Up 13.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $333.51 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of RLX Technology
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
