RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the October 31st total of 533,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RMG Acquisition Corp. III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 35.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,233,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after buying an additional 322,833 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 200.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 14.8% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,669,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMGC remained flat at $10.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 68,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,828. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

