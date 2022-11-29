Robert W. Baird Raises Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $75.00

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded down $7.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.69. 35,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,901. The company has a market cap of $764.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76. Hibbett has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $90.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

About Hibbett

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett by 98,528.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 31,529 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Hibbett by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 171,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hibbett during the second quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new position in Hibbett during the first quarter valued at $6,896,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.