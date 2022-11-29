Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 406.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($5.98) to €5.40 ($5.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.02.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

