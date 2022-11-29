Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,845 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,971,000 after buying an additional 2,932,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,836,000 after buying an additional 1,242,559 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,322,000 after buying an additional 718,969 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,318,000 after buying an additional 305,026 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,520,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,302,000 after acquiring an additional 355,313 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $63.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19.

