Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.