Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 23.2% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 5.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZEK. Credit Suisse Group lowered AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

