Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,990,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,777.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,971,000 after acquiring an additional 63,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,984.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,818.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1,915.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

