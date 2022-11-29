Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 1,270.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,549,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217,398 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Roblox were worth $149,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 35,160 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $2,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox Trading Down 2.8 %

In other Roblox news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $231,294.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,161,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,000,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 615,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,920,813 over the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RBLX opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $137.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

