Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Down 3.5% After Insider Selling

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLXGet Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $29.67 and last traded at $29.79. 184,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,788,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

Specifically, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $215,476.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 615,233 shares of company stock worth $19,920,813. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 161.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after buying an additional 7,143,300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Roblox by 88.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,770,000 after buying an additional 6,941,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after buying an additional 6,396,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 46.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after buying an additional 5,870,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

