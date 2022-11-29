Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) CFO Sells 192,680.98 in Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total value of 192,680.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,750,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,386,506.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rocket Lab USA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded down 0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 3.96. 4,049,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,152. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of 3.53 and a twelve month high of 16.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of 4.74.
Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.07. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of 63.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 62.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.61.
Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.
