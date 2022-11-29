Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) CFO Sells 192,680.98 in Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total value of 192,680.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,750,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,386,506.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded down 0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 3.96. 4,049,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,152. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of 3.53 and a twelve month high of 16.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of 4.74.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.07. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of 63.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 62.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,607 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 70,790 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 18.7% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 89,364 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,140 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.61.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.