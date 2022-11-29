Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $74.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

NYSE RCI opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,043,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,517,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $549,325,000 after buying an additional 798,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $379,225,000 after buying an additional 1,271,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,046,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $337,807,000 after buying an additional 568,343 shares during the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

