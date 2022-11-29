Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rogers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Rogers Trading Down 2.1 %

Rogers stock opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rogers has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $274.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rogers news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

