Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Rollins were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROL. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 58.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Rollins by 72.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 376.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins Increases Dividend

ROL stock opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rollins news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,895,089. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.