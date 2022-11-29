Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 363,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,378,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 1.02% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.37. 4,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,872. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.13. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.01 and a 1-year high of $100.36.

