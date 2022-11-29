Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,103,667 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,103,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,577,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VGK stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.77. 77,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,966,188. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $69.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.