Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,774,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VLUE traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $95.34. 307,967 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average of $92.96.

