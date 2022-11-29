Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 41,581 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.10.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $3.17 on Tuesday, hitting $237.52. 18,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,475. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

