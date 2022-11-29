Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $12.74 Million in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 393,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,737,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,796. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92.

