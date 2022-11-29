Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 127,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

IEV stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,767. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

