Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $132.38 Million Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,005,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,378,000. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF comprises 2.1% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.53% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JMOM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,524. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $48.68.

