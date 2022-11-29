Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $4.01 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 97,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.81. 640,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,934,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

