Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 324,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $223.62. 71,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,474. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $310.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

