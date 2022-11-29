Round Dollar (RD) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $73,623.45 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for $13.71 or 0.00083405 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Round Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

