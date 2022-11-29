Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) PT Lowered to $5.50 at Alliance Global Partners

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Dawson James cut shares of Safe-T Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Safe-T Group stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,697. Safe-T Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $10.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74.

Safe-T Group ( NASDAQ:SFET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 101.13% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safe-T Group will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFET. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 138.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37,343 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 307.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe-T Group in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

