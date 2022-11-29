Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) PT Lowered to $5.50 at Alliance Global Partners

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.20% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Dawson James cut shares of Safe-T Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Safe-T Group Trading Down 7.6 %
Shares of Safe-T Group stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,697. Safe-T Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $10.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFET. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 138.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37,343 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 307.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe-T Group in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
About Safe-T Group
Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safe-T Group (SFET)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.