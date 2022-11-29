Safe Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, Safe has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $170.06 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $8.16 or 0.00050440 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00119057 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00229566 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00060355 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.29904321 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

