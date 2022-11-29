Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Downgraded to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SZGPY. Credit Suisse Group raised Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €33.30 ($34.33) to €30.50 ($31.44) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Salzgitter from €19.60 ($20.21) to €20.50 ($21.13) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Salzgitter from €30.00 ($30.93) to €34.00 ($35.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.72.
Salzgitter Stock Performance
Shares of SZGPY opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.
Salzgitter Company Profile
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.
