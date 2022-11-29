SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €120.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €120.00 ($123.71) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Barclays set a €130.00 ($134.02) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($119.59) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($114.43) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($118.56) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($92.78) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, November 18th.

SAP Stock Down 1.1 %

SAP stock opened at €104.90 ($108.14) on Friday. SAP has a one year low of €79.58 ($82.04) and a one year high of €125.40 ($129.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $122.69 billion and a PE ratio of 38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of €93.53 and a 200-day moving average of €91.04.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

