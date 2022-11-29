Scarborough Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.38.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $534.77. 32,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of $518.01 and a 200 day moving average of $542.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $209.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.