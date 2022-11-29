Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 74,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,261. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $46.07. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $53.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

